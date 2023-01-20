EUR 200 mln project to bring water to 14,000 residents in western Romania

EUR 200 mln project to bring water to 14,000 residents in western Romania. The water and sewage networks in 14 villages of Caras Severin county, western Romania, will be developed under a EUR 200 mln financing extended by the European Commission under the large infrastructure operational program (LIOP), representatives of the Ministry of European Investments and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]