Bluehouse Capital sells office building in Bucharest to Yellow Tree

Bluehouse Capital sells office building in Bucharest to Yellow Tree. Greek investment fund Bluehouse Capital, active on the market in Central and South-Eastern Europe, has sold the Olympia Tower office building in Bucharest to Yellow Tree, a real estate group controlled indirectly by British businessman Carl Bossino. Bluehouse previously tried to sell the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]