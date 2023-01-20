CaptainBook.io, a B2B marketplace for travel experiences, has raised € 250,000 on SeedBlink and targets to extend to Romania, Greece, Poland, Spain, and Italy



CaptainBook.io, a Greek online platform that connects tours, activities & experiences providers to local trusted resellers such as hotels, Airbnb hosts, and travel agencies, has raised € 250,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by SeedBlink, the European platform for co-investing in tech (...)