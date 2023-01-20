Winemaker Purcari Revenue Rises 22% to RON303M in 2022Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) posted RON302.6 million revenue last year, up 22% on the 2021 figure, above the previously announced guidance of 15%-20%, according to preliminary commercial results published on the Bucharest Stock (...)
EC allows Romania to suspend exports of antibiotics and antipyreticsThe European Commission has greenlit Romania's request to temporarily suspend the distribution of certain oral antibiotics and antipyretics outside the country. The measure "is a temporary one. It will be applied for a period of three months, in the context of the current epidemiological (...)
Ascendis Group Invests EUR100,000 in Tech Startup PROCESIOThe Ascendis Group, the leading player in the training and professional development consultancy market in Romania, is investing EUR100,000 in local software company Ringhel, which created PROCESIO technology, a platform that allows employees without advanced technical knowledge to build their (...)