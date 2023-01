Amethyst Romania 2022 Turnover Up 33% To EUR33M

Amethyst Romania 2022 Turnover Up 33% To EUR33M. Amethyst Romania, the network of centers specializing in radiotherapy, reached turnover of around EUR33 million in 2022, up 33% year-on-year, according to Ciprian Casian, the company’s CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]