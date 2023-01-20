Bio-pharmaceutical company Takeda appoints new country manager for its operations in Romania

Japan-based bio-pharmaceutical company Takeda appointed Todor Kesimov as the new country manager for its operations in Romania, effective January 1, 2023. With a 10-year career within the company, he previously held the position of country manager in Bulgaria. Todor Kesimov started his (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]