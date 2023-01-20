Romania’s Defence Ministry donates RON 7 mln worth of medical supplies to Moldova

Romania’s Defence Ministry donates RON 7 mln worth of medical supplies to Moldova. The Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) donates protective medical equipment worth over RON 7.3 million (some EUR 1.5 million) to the neighbouring Republic of Moldova, including face shields, gloves, plastic goggles, and face masks. The donation is made based on an agreement between the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]