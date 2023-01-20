Presidents Iohannis, Radev tackle accession of Romania, Bulgaria to the Schengen Area

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev, with the discussion mainly focusing on the accession of the two states to the Schengen Area and the ways to overcome the deadlock of last December's Justice and Home Affairs Council, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]