RTPR starts new year with lawyer promotions

RTPR starts new year with lawyer promotions. RTPR announces new promotions within its team of lawyers. Ana Popa, Andrada Rusan and Diana Dimitriu become Senior Associate, while Lia Ilie and Codrina Simionescu are promoted to Managing Associate. “We start the year with very good news. I am extremely delighted to announce a new round of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]