EC approves Romania’s EUR 44 mln scheme to help cattle breeders fight effects of the war in Ukraine

EC approves Romania’s EUR 44 mln scheme to help cattle breeders fight effects of the war in Ukraine. The European Commission (EC) approved on January 19 the EUR 44 million (RON 217.7 million) Romanian scheme to support the cattle breeders sector in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine. The scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Crisis Framework, and the aid will take the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]