Winemaker Purcari Revenue Rises 22% to RON303M in 2022

Winemaker Purcari Revenue Rises 22% to RON303M in 2022. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) posted RON302.6 million revenue last year, up 22% on the 2021 figure, above the previously announced guidance of 15%-20%, according to preliminary commercial results published on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]