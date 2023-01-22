DefMin Tilvar, at UDCG meeting: We must continue to provide multidimensional support to Ukraine to help it defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity



DefMin Tilvar, at UDCG meeting: We must continue to provide multidimensional support to Ukraine to help it defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, accompanied by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, participated, on Friday, at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, at the 8th meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine (UDCG), in which the current situation regarding the war of (...)