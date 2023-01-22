PSD Secretary General on Government rotation: Marcel Ciolacu to be prime minister at end- May, otherwise early elections take place



The Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Paul Stanescu, gave assurances, on Friday in Vaslui, that at the end of May the president of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, would be appointed prime minister, stating that otherwise there would be early elections in Romania. Stanescu (...)