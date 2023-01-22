Military sailors to participate in ceremonies celebrating Romanian Principalities Union Day

Military sailors to participate in ceremonies celebrating Romanian Principalities Union Day. The military staff of the Romanian Naval Forces will participate on January 24, in the garrisons of Bucharest, Constanta, Mangalia, Braila and Tulcea, in the military ceremonies on the occasion of the celebration of the Romanian Principalities Union Day, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]