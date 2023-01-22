CNO Gilday : Romania is an important ally and strategic partner, and has long been a close friend to our U.S. Navy



U.S. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Admiral Michael Gilday, paid an official visit to Romania between January 19-20 in response to the invitation extended by the Romanian Navy Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait. Admiral Gilday came to visit Romania after a visit to France, as part of (...)