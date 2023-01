Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Bucharest outskirts

A woman jogging through a field near Morii Lake (Lacul Morii) in northwest Bucharest was attacked by 7-8 stray dogs and mauled to death on the morning of January 21. Ana Oros Daraban, an eco-tourism enthusiast working for the municipality, was previously mauled by stray dogs in the same place