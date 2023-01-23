 
January 23, 2023

Romanian SocDem leader: no change in plans, we switch places with Liberals in May
Romanian SocDem leader: no change in plans, we switch places with Liberals in May.

The unexpected and, for some, unacceptable coalition of the Liberals (PNL) with the Social Democrats (PSD) will pass smoothly the test of transfer of power between them in May and, under some circumstances, the coalition may survive the 2024 general elections, Social Democrat leader Marcel (...)

Defence Ministry: Approximately 600 French soldiers and 200 vehicles to conduct live-fire exercise in Smardan The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Monday that, between January 23 and 27, approximately 600 French soldiers and 200 military vehicles with the Battle Group deployed in Romania will carry out a live-fire exercise at the Land Forces Secondary Combat Training Center in Smardan, (...)

ForMin Aurescu on Romania's accession into Schengen Area: It is premature now to talk about specific calenda Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, attending a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), on Monday, in Brussels, said “it is premature” to talk about “a specific calendar” regarding Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area. In this context, the head of the Romanian diplomacy (...)

Competition Council Greenlights 94 Deals in 2022, a 16-Year High The Competition Council cleared a total of 94 deals in 2022, a record number for the last 16 years.

Tosmur Group's Corn Starch Plant in Romania Exports 98% of Production The corn starch factory in Medgidia, inaugurated last year by Turkey’s Tosmur Group, has grown to 230 employees, plus subcontractors, and ended 2022 with EUR65 million revenue, its officials said.

Retailer Profi Set to Keep Development Pace in 2023 Profi, a store chain held by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, will maintain its expansion pace this year with more than 250 new openings and remodels.

Cristian Erbasu Set to Invest EUR20M in Two Hotels Entrepreneur Cristian Erbasu, who owns builder Constructii Erbasu, plans to start building a hotel in Oradea by the end of this year.

Three-Month ROBOR Starts January 23-27 Week Flat at 7.28% A Year Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, stayed at 7.28% a year on Monday (January 23).

 


