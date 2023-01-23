Romanian SocDem leader: no change in plans, we switch places with Liberals in May



The unexpected and, for some, unacceptable coalition of the Liberals (PNL) with the Social Democrats (PSD) will pass smoothly the test of transfer of power between them in May and, under some circumstances, the coalition may survive the 2024 general elections, Social Democrat leader Marcel (...)