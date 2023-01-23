Romania's private consumption posts strongest post-Covid recovery among EU states

Romania's private consumption posts strongest post-Covid recovery among EU states. The household consumption expenditure in Romania was 4.7% higher in 20121 compared to 2019, versus a 4.1% average decline posted by the European Union as a whole, according to Eurostat. In 2021, household consumption expenditure in the EU increased by 4.2% compared with 2020 but was still 4.1% (...)