Sales of Greek retailer Jumbo accelerate in Q4 in Romania

Sales of Greek retailer Jumbo accelerate in Q4 in Romania. Greek retailer Jumbo, with a broad assortment of goods ranging from toys to home decorations, said that its sales in Romania soared by annual rates of between 21% YoY and 43% YoY during the last three months of 2022, pushing up the full-year growth rate to 10%, Profit.ro reported. The retailer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]