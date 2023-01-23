Romania wants to give manufacturing companies EUR 0.5 bln per year in grants

Romania wants to give manufacturing companies EUR 0.5 bln per year in grants. Romania will notify the European Commission with the aim of boosting the state-aid scheme for manufacturing industries from EUR 150 mln per year to EUR 500 mln per year and to prolong it from two years (2022-2023) to four years, until 2025, economy minister Florin Spataru told entrepreneurs in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]