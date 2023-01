Policolor-Orgachim Set to Launch Online Store in Second Half of 2023, Expand Bucharest Plant

Policolor-Orgachim Set to Launch Online Store in Second Half of 2023, Expand Bucharest Plant. Paint and varnish manufacturer Policolor-Orgachim, owned by two investment funds, is set to enter e-commerce in the second half of this year and is working on an expansion project for the plant of Militari, Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]