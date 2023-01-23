Deloitte study: Three quarters of companies increased their sustainability investments in 2022, and climate change is one of the management teams’ top priorities



Three quarters of companies increased their sustainability investments over the past year, out of which 20% say that the allocated resources were significantly higher than in previous years, despite the economic uncertainty and the rise of operational costs, according to the Deloitte CxO (...)