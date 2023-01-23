Genesis Property Survey: Romanians want modern work and urban living spaces for a better work-life balance, with less time spent in traffic and more with the family



Genesis Property Survey: Romanians want modern work and urban living spaces for a better work-life balance, with less time spent in traffic and more with the family.

62% of the responding employees believe that modern work and urban living spaces should have parks and green areas Almost 40% want areas with restaurants and cafes, and 38% rely on the spaces dedicated to recreation Over half of the respondents consider that modern work and urban living (...)