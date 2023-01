24 January 1859: A Glimpse on the Union of Romanian Principalities

By Dr. Ion I. Jinga 164 years ago, on 24th January 1859, Alexandru Ioan Cuza was unanimously voted by the Electoral Assembly in Bucharest as Sovereign of Wallachia. Shortly before, on 5th January he had been elected, also by unanimity, Prince of Moldova, thus effectively uniting both Romanian