Romaero Baneasa Extends CEO Misa Popic’s Term in Office

Romaero Baneasa Extends CEO Misa Popic’s Term in Office. The Board of Directors of Romaero Baneasa (RORX.RO) has decided to grant a new four-month term of office as CEO to Misa Popic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]