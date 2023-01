Archaeologists unearth Roman road in the center of Cluj-Napoca

Archaeologists unearth Roman road in the center of Cluj-Napoca. Archaeologists of the National History Museum of Transylvania in Cluj-Napoca have discovered a Roman road in the city's central area. Roughly 2,000 years old, the road has been preserved in good condition. "Several fragments of a Roman road were found, covered with slabs and built of river (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]