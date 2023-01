Romania’s Private Pension System Overshoots RON100B Asset Mark

Romania’s Private Pension System Overshoots RON100B Asset Mark. Romania's private pension system, consisting of Pillar II - mandatory private funds to which several million Romanian employees contribute a portion of their gross monthly income, and Pillar III - voluntary private funds to which several hundred thousand Romanians contribute an amount of their (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]