Cluj-Napoca Airport Expects 3.1 Million Passenger Traffic in 2023

Cluj-Napoca Airport Expects 3.1 Million Passenger Traffic in 2023. The ''Avram Iancu'' International Airport of Cluj-Napoca, a public corporation subordinated to the Cluj County Council, estimates that total traffic in 2023 will be around 3.1 million passengers, it said in a press release. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]