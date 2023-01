Tosmur Group’s Corn Starch Plant in Romania Exports 98% of Production

Tosmur Group’s Corn Starch Plant in Romania Exports 98% of Production. The corn starch factory in Medgidia, inaugurated last year by Turkey’s Tosmur Group, has grown to 230 employees, plus subcontractors, and ended 2022 with EUR65 million revenue, its officials said. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]