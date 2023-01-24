Defence Ministry: Approximately 600 French soldiers and 200 vehicles to conduct live-fire exercise in Smardan

Defence Ministry: Approximately 600 French soldiers and 200 vehicles to conduct live-fire exercise in Smardan. The Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Monday that, between January 23 and 27, approximately 600 French soldiers and 200 military vehicles with the Battle Group deployed in Romania will carry out a live-fire exercise at the Land Forces Secondary Combat Training Center in Smardan, (...)