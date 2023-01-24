Hora Unirii, one of the symbols of the Union of the Romanian Principalities



Hora Unirii, one of the symbols of the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

One of the symbols of the Union of the Romanian Principalities since 1859 is “Hora Unirii” (the Hora (Dance) of Union), a mobilizing anthem that “called” the Wallachians and Moldavians to unite under the same name. We all know the author of these mobilizing verses that accompany the hora –... The (...)