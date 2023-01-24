 
Hora Unirii, one of the symbols of the Union of the Romanian Principalities
Jan 24, 2023

Hora Unirii, one of the symbols of the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

One of the symbols of the Union of the Romanian Principalities since 1859 is “Hora Unirii” (the Hora (Dance) of Union), a mobilizing anthem that “called” the Wallachians and Moldavians to unite under the same name. We all know the author of these mobilizing verses that accompany the hora –... The (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Senate's Gorghiu, new ambassador of Spain discuss parliamentary diplomacy, equal opportunities, Republic of Moldova The acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, received, on Wednesday, the new ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, José Antonio Hernández Pérez-Solórzano, on the occasion of which she emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as an indispensable tool for the development of bilateral (...)

Romania reconfirms support for Ukraine, Moldova at G7 summit Romania’s Bogdan Aurescu recently took part in a G7+ meeting of foreign ministers on Tuesday, held via videoconference, in which he pleaded for an increase in assistance to Ukraine, and stated that Romania would continue to support its neighbours Ukraine and Moldova. The G7+ meeting was (...)

Classix Festival: Classical music and visual arts festival holds fourth edition in Iași Classix Festival, the international festival of classical music and visual arts held in Iași, eastern Romania, will have its fourth edition between February 26 and March 4. This year's edition brings together 7 days of performances, with 8 concerts, over 90 international classical music (...)

Deloitte: Three Quarters Of Companies Boosted Sustainability Investments In 2022 Three quarters of companies increased their sustainability investments over the past year, out of which 20% say that the allocated resources were significantly higher than in previous years, despite the economic uncertainty and the rise of operational costs, according to the Deloitte CxO (...)

Borderbridge global study: media-for-equity, the bridge round that builds unicorns The 2022 global study by Grai Ventures and Borderbridge reveals insights into the worldwide adoption of media-for-equity as a driving force for direct-to-consumer companies' long-term growth sustainability; and for media groups interested in revenue diversification, a validated business model (...)

GRECO: Romania's level of compliance with recommendations no longer "globally unsatisfactory," further action is needed The Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (GRECO) issued on January 25 a follow-up report assessing Romania's progress in anti-corruption measures in respect of parliamentarians, judges and prosecutors. The monitoring body concluded that the country's current level of (...)

ForMin Aurescu pleads for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated on Tuesday in the G7+ format meeting at the level of ministers of foreign affairs, held in videoconference system, context in which he pleaded for the increase of the assistance given to Ukraine, especially in the context of the winter (...)

 


