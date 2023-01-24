Thousands of people come to the Union Square in Iasi to celebrate the Union of the Romanian Principalities



Thousands of people come to the Union Square in Iasi to celebrate the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

More than 7,000 people came, until Tuesday morning, to the Union Square of Iasi to participate in the events organized on the occasion of the celebration of the Union of the Romanian Principalities. The festivities started at 10:00hrs with a folklore show entitled “We are Romanians!.” Until (...)