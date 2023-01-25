Romanian paint maker Policolor to invest EUR 7 mln in new production capacities

Romanian paint maker Policolor to invest EUR 7 mln in new production capacities. Policolor-Orgachim, the Romanian-Bulgarian paint and varnish maker, will invest EUR 2 mln this year and another EUR 5 mln within two years, according to the company's CEO, Irina Măndoiu. The production capacity will thus increase by 30%. In the first stage of the investment project, new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]