New owner plans to install storage capacity at Romania's biggest wind farm

New owner plans to install storage capacity at Romania's biggest wind farm. Australian investment fund MIRA has reportedly applied to get permits from the Romanian energy market regulator ANRE for installing batteries in the wind farm that it took over from Czech utility group CEZ, Economica.net reported. The Romanian market regulator is close to approving the request.