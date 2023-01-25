Innova Capital Pledges EUR50-70M Investments in Romania in Next Four Years

Private equity fund Innova Capital, one of the most dynamic financial investors in CEE, including Romania, is raising its seventh fund and wants to collect EUR350 million overall. At least 15-20% of this sum would be injected in companies of Romania, with the local market being the second most (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]