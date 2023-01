OVES Enterprise Posts over EUR6M Turnover in 2022, Expects Business to Double in 2023

OVES Enterprise Posts over EUR6M Turnover in 2022, Expects Business to Double in 2023. Software developer OVES Enterprise saw turnover top EUR6 million in 2022 and for the current year its officials expect turnover to double amid the rising number of projects in the financial and defense industries. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]