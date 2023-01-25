ELI Parks starts two new projects in the northwest Bucharest logistics hubELI Parks continues the development of the logistics hub in the Buftea Chitila area, northwest of Bucharest, with two new projects, ELI Park 4 and ELI Park 3.3. The new spaces have a total area of 42,000 sqm. The company said that the construction of the two logistics spaces represents the (...)
Deloitte: Real Estate Field Dominated Romania M&A Market in 2022The biggest number of mergers and acquisitions of 2022 were clinched in the real estate field, with almost 60 of the 157 deals of above EUR5 million reported coming from this area, with a value of over EUR1.7 billion of the estimated market total of EUR6.5-7.5 billion (26%), reveals a Deloitte (...)
Two Romanian films selected at the Gàteborg Film FestivalTwo Romanian films, “Metronom” by Alexandru Belc and “R.M.N.” by Cristian Mungiu, have been selected for the 46th edition of the Göteborg International Film Festival. The most important event of this kind in Scandinavia, the film festival is scheduled to take place between January 27 and February (...)
ESRI, the new Globalworth tenant in RomaniaGlobalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, announces a new leasing deal signed for 5 and a half years. ESRI Romania, a global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, leased an office space of 540 sqm GLA in (...)