Deloitte: Three Quarters Of Companies Boosted Sustainability Investments In 2022

Deloitte: Three Quarters Of Companies Boosted Sustainability Investments In 2022. Three quarters of companies increased their sustainability investments over the past year, out of which 20% say that the allocated resources were significantly higher than in previous years, despite the economic uncertainty and the rise of operational costs, according to the Deloitte CxO (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]