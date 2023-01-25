Classix Festival: Classical music and visual arts festival holds fourth edition in Iași

Classix Festival: Classical music and visual arts festival holds fourth edition in Iași. Classix Festival, the international festival of classical music and visual arts held in Iași, eastern Romania, will have its fourth edition between February 26 and March 4. This year's edition brings together 7 days of performances, with 8 concerts, over 90 international classical music (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]