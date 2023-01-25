Borderbridge global study: media-for-equity, the bridge round that builds unicorns

Borderbridge global study: media-for-equity, the bridge round that builds unicorns. The 2022 global study by Grai Ventures and Borderbridge reveals insights into the worldwide adoption of media-for-equity as a driving force for direct-to-consumer companies' long-term growth sustainability; and for media groups interested in revenue diversification, a validated business model (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]