CTPark Bucharest West becomes regional distribution hub for the fastest growing fashion retailer - LPP

CTPark Bucharest West becomes regional distribution hub for the fastest growing fashion retailer - LPP. CTPark Bucharest West is just reconfirming its position as a regional logistic hub for the whole Balkans and beyond, by starting its cooperation with LPP, the fastest growing fashion retailer in Romania for its regional distribution center. LPP, the creator of five recognizable brands such as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]