Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast plans EUR 15 mln investments

Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast plans EUR 15 mln investments. Construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast (BVB: TRP), controlled by local entrepreneur Dorel Goia, is planning EUR 15 mln investments this year to develop a new factory and a photovoltaic plant. "We are investing EUR 11 mln, including state aid, in a stretch film factory. We have completed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]