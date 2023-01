Fashion Retailer LPP Leases Space in CTPark Bucharest West

Fashion Retailer LPP Leases Space in CTPark Bucharest West. Fashion retailer LPP, owner of five well-known brands such as Reserved, House, Mohito, Cropp and Sinsay, has leased 65,000 square meters of warehouse space in CTPark Bucharest West, the largest logistics park in Central and Eastern Europe serving regional (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]