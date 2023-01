Dacia launches production of Jogger hybrid model in Romania

Dacia launches production of Jogger hybrid model in Romania. The factory operated by Romanian automobile producer Dacia in Mioveni has started the mass production of the Jogger Hybrid 140 model. Intended for a customer in Romania, the first vehicle with hybrid technology produced under the Dacia logo is a Schiste Gray model with seven seats, and has the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]