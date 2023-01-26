BNR official says special pension bill may nearly double at 1.5% of GDP in three years



Romania pays 0.85% of GDP in special pensions, namely pensions not backed by prior contributions made by the recipients during their activity, and the ratio may reach 1.5% of GDP in two to three years, estimates Eugen Rădulescu, Director, Financial Stability Directorate, National Bank of Romania (...)