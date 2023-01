Investments in technology will increase in 2023

Investments in technology will increase in 2023. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Investors are looking at different long term themes to shape their portfolios, with many of them focusing on technology as one of the promising sectors. But in 2022 it was one of the largest losers. Increasing energy costs, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]