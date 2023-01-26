ELI Parks starts two new projects in the northwest Bucharest logistics hub

ELI Parks starts two new projects in the northwest Bucharest logistics hub. ELI Parks continues the development of the logistics hub in the Buftea Chitila area, northwest of Bucharest, with two new projects, ELI Park 4 and ELI Park 3.3. The new spaces have a total area of 42,000 sqm. The company said that the construction of the two logistics spaces represents the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]