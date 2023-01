Graphein receives growth equity from Cascada Investments to continue accelerated expansion and digitalization

Graphein receives growth equity from Cascada Investments to continue accelerated expansion and digitalization. Graphein, the highest quality provider of topography, 3D scanning, and cadastral services on the Romanian market, today announced a strategic minority investment from Cascada Investments, a provider of private capital solutions in Romania. The financing will support organic growth and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]