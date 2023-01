Deloitte: Real Estate Field Dominated Romania M&A Market in 2022

Deloitte: Real Estate Field Dominated Romania M&A Market in 2022. The biggest number of mergers and acquisitions of 2022 were clinched in the real estate field, with almost 60 of the 157 deals of above EUR5 million reported coming from this area, with a value of over EUR1.7 billion of the estimated market total of EUR6.5-7.5 billion (26%), reveals a Deloitte