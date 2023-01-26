In the process of transformation, Aro Palace Brasov is hiring CEO and Hotel General Manager

In the process of transformation, Aro Palace Brasov is hiring CEO and Hotel General Manager. Two key positions in Aro Palace Brasov's management structure are open to candidates with experience in the tourism industry. The company owned by Transilvania Investments, a majority shareholder with 85% of the shares, is looking for a CEO and a General Manager for the hotel of the same name. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]